Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 11, 2021 03:43 PM IST Updated: August 11, 2021 04:32 PM IST

The 26th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala would be held from December 10 to 17 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Last year, the annual film festival was held in various stages at different locations across Kerala to avoid crowds over COVID-19 fears. This move was widely panned as some alleged it was a ruse to shift the permanent venue. 

Chalachitra Academy officials said that the popular film festival would be conducted in December by strictly following the pandemic protocols. The movies have to be submitted online before 10 September.

Visit www.iffk.in for more information.

Movies could be submitted for competition under  International, Indian Cinema, Malayalam Cinema and World Cinema categories.

Films from the African, Asian and Latin American countries would be considered for the competition categories. 

