Lol: Enga Siri Paappom | Meet the 10 contestants on Amazon Prime Video’s comedy reality show

Treating fans of comedy to yet another offering that’ll leave them in splits, Amazon Prime Video recently announced LOL: Enga Siri Paappom, the Tamil version of the highly successful international format LOL.

Fans of the contestants who are eagerly waiting for its premiere are counting the days to its much-awaited release. With the hilarious teaser, of the show, taking the audiences and media on a laugh riot, Amazon Prime Video, to fuel the excitement, unveiled some quirky introduction videos which highlight the unique qualities of the 10 comedy entertainers who will be seen on the show.

These popular artists, who form a terrific ten, are set to bring their comedy A-game on display.

These contestants will appear as themselves in this unscripted comedy reality show. We will have to wait till August 27th to see these artists in their most hysterical form.

· RJ Vignesh Kanth – Ruler of Roasts

· Harathi – Queen of Quirks

· Premgi – Conductor of Crazy

· Syama – Poker Face Specialist

· Baggy – Prince of Props

· Pugazh – Master of Mimicry

· Powerstar Srinivasan – Doctor of Comedy

· Sathish – Sultan of Sarcasm

· Maya S Krishnan – Mayor of Madness

· Abishek – Master of Mischief

For the uninitiated, LOL: Enga Siri Paappom is an unscripted comedy reality show where the ten contestants viz Maya S Krishnan, Abhisek Kumar, Premgi , Harathi Ganesh, RJ Vignesh Kanth, Sathish, Pugazh, Powerstar Srinivasan, Baggy (Bhargav Ramakrishnan), and Syama Harini will be competing against each other for six consecutive hours with two objectives- to make others in the house laugh and ensure that they do not laugh themselves.

Watching them closely on the show are Padmashri awardee and legendary comedian late Vivekh alongside renowned actor Shiva as the hosts and referees in the series. There is however only one simple rule - they laugh, they lose! The last one standing gets the title and takes home a whopping cash prize of INR 25 Lakh.