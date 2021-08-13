Roshan Mathew posts a note of gratitude for fans, thanks all for the love for Kuruthi

Amazon Prime Video released the much anticipated movie Kuruthi on August. Since its release, the film is being lauded by critics and audiences all across the country.

The cast and makers of the movie have been receiving incessant appreciation for their work.

Overwhelmed by all the positive reactions that Kuruthi is getting, lead actor Roshan Mathew took to social media and said "Thank you all for the overwhelming amount of love. And for bothering to reach out with your thoughts and opinions. Kuruthi was always special, but you’ve made it even more precious. Moosa Khader and family (neighbours included) will always be grateful."

The actor also shared some amazing BTS images with the note.

Meanwhile, Roshan Mathew recently wrapped his second Bollywood film Darling with Alia Bhatt. He is also awaiting the release of a couple of Malayalam films including Sidharth Bharathan's Chathuram, Siby Malayil's Kothth.

He is also part of Oru Thekkan Thallu Case which also stars Biju Menon, Padmapriya and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead.