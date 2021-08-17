No trolls, just 'likes': Kareena posts little Jeh's pic with Saif, Taimur

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a much-loved picture of little Jeh, who was most recently the subject of an unsavoury troll attack, with her elder son, Taimur, and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan, who's celebrating his 51st birthday, with his family in the Maldives.

Kareena posted a picture on Instagram on Monday and it was instantly liked by 8,16,000 people around the world. "Happy Birthday to the love of my life ... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want," Kareena captioned the image.

Saif and Kareena, who are fondly called Saifeena by their fans, had tied the knot in December 2012. Jeh was born on February 21 this year and since then there has been a lot of speculation, especially among the trolls, about his name.

Saif's actress-daughter Sara Ali Khan, who was most recently seen in the discovery+ reality show, 'Mission Frontline', also shared a picture with her father. The 'Simmba' actress tagged her dad as her 'superhero'.

"Happiest Birthday Abba. Thank you for being my superhero. My smartest friend, the best conversationalist, the coolest travel buddy and one of the biggest support systems. Love you," Sara wrote in her caption.

Sara is the daughter of Saif from his first wife, actress Amrita Singh.