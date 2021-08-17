After delivering the blockbuster franchise Drishyam, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph have joined hands once again for '12th Man'. The makers have kickstarted the shoot on Tuesday with a pooja function.

The pictures from the ceremony are doing the rounds on social media. Producer Antony Perumbavoor, director Jeethu Joseph, actors Priyankar Nair, Unni Mukundan, Sshivada, Rahul Madhav, took part in the puja.

12th Man marks the fourth association of Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph. A first look poster was revealed a few months back. Touted to be a mystery thriller, the film goes by the tag line, “Unveiling the shadows.”

Satheesh Kurup, who has wielded the lens for many film including 'Drishyam' franchise has been roped in as the cinematographer for the film.12th Man is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas banner.