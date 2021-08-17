Nayanthara breaks down amid channel interview while talking about father’s illness

South Indian diva Nayanthara broke down during a television interview while speaking about her father. It’s the first time in 10 years that Nayanthara has appeared in front of television camera for an exclusive interview. Nayanthara’s interview was aired exclusively on Vijay TV as a special program on Independence Day.

The actress opened up about her personal life and her career in a chat show hosted by Divyadarshini. The one-and-a-half-hour long show was a special episode in which Nayanthara promoted her latest movie Netrikann which had an OTT release.

Interestingly, Nayanthara opened up about her relationship with Vignesh Shivan and her family too in the interview. She spoke about her father Kurian’s illness when the host asked about an incident that the actress would like to change in case she gets a chance to reverse her life.

“I haven’t spoken about my parents or family until now. I am someone who likes to keep my professional and personal lives separate. My parents like to live in their own world. They don’t even know what movie I am acting in. Whenever a film releases, I would call them and tell them about it. They would go and watch that movie. They watch all my movies even if they do not understand the language. That is the only connection that they have with my films,” says Nayanthara.

“My father was an Air Force officer. He has been unwell for twelve to thirteen years. He has to be taken care of like a kid. I haven’t spoken about it until now because it is a private and extremely emotional matter,” notes the actress.

Nayanthara called her father the hero in her life. She attributes her qualities of discipline, hard work and punctuality to her father. The actress said that her father had played a pivotal role in making her what she is today. He had inspired her a lot in her profession too.

“I have only seen him perfect. I remember him as a disciplined officer who is punctual and reports for work wearing crisp uniform. I have heard people say only great things about him. Such a person has fallen ill all of a sudden. He became ill two or three years after I came into the movies. It is my mother who takes care of him. No one can take care of him just like my mother has been doing for all these years. Both of them are around the same age too. Now, my father is very weak and is admitted in the hospital. I wish that he gets better and I would like to see him healthy and happy just like in the olden days,” said an emotional Nayanthara.

Nayanthara and Vignesh had flown down to Kochi last month to visit her father.