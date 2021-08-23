'Pada' teaser paints a scary protest against injustice

The teaser for upcoming Malayalam movie Pada is out and the video looks promising.

We get to seen actors Vinayakan, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan and Kunchacko Boban all set for some crime mission. And towards the end of the video we see them with guns and explosives getting inside a room. Meanwhile, Vinayakan is heard saying, 'This is a protest against injustice.'

For the unversed, the film Pada is based on the real-life incident that took place on October 4,1996 where four members of the Ayyankali Pada held the then District Collector of Palakkad, WR Reddy as hostage.

Pada marks the debut of director Kamal KM in Malayalam. His maiden film ‘I.D’ in Hindi was a critically acclaimed work that went on to be screened at many international film festivals across the world.

The film’s cast also includes actors like Prakash Raj, Kani Kusruti, Indrans, Salim Kumar, TG Ravi, Shine Tom Chacko, Shanker Ramakrishnan, Jagadheesh, Kottayam Ramesh and Santhosh Keezhattoor.

The cinematography is by Sameer Thahir, editing is by Shaan Muhammed. Mukesh R Mehta, AV Anoop and CV Sarathi have bankrolled the film under the banner of E4 Entertainment.