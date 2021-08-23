Vikram-Karthik Subbaraj movie titled Mahaan, first look poster out

Vikram's Chiyaan 60 has got a title. The makers unveiled the title and first-look poster of the film recently.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film is titled Mahaan.

The first-look poster was released which showed Vikram as a maverick with horns on his head. He is also seen on a bike and spotted wearing red shades. Sharing the first-look poster, the makers wrote, “#ChiyaanVikram. A @karthiksubbaraj Padam #MahaanPosterReel #MahaanFirstLook #Mahaan (sic).”

The gangster flick will see Vikram share screen space with his son Dhruv Vikram for the first time. The cast and crew wrapped up the last leg of the shoot on August 14.

Touted to be a thriller, the film also stars Simran, Vani Bhojan and Bobby Simhaa in pivotal roles. Seven Screen Studios is producing the film.