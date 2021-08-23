Yash's KGF 2 gets a release date, to clash with Prabhas's Salaar

It has come as a big surprise to the fans of director Prashanth Neel as two of his most anticipated films - Salaar and KGF: Chapter 2 are releasing on the same date.

The makers of KGF: Chapter 2, after postponing the release due to the pandemic took to Twitter to announce that the film will release in theatres on April 14, 2022. On the same day, Prabhas’s Salaar is also set to release in theatres.

It's yet to be seen if Salaar team will announce new date or not.

It needs to be mentioned that actor Yash had attended the launch of Prabhas's Salaar. The KGF actor was invited as one of the chief guests for the event.

KGF: Chapter 2 stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash and Achyuth Kumar in important roles.

The second-part drama will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Prithviraj productions will be distributing the film in Kerala.