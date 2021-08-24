Nayanthara, Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi recreate Kamal Haasan and Amala's 'Valayosai' song

Nayanthara, Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi are currently shooting for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in Puducherry. A behind-the-scene video of the actors from the shooting spot has found its way to the Internet.

In the video, the actors can be seen standing on the footboard of a bus. The trio is recreating the bus scenes from the iconic song ‘Valayosai’ from the movie Sathya which starred Kamal Haasan and Amala.

Like Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi can be seen wearing a white shirt and black trousers with a tie. Samantha and Nayanthara are seen wearing white sarees.

Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and SP Balasubrahmanyam, the iconic track ‘Valayosai’ is composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Directed by Vignesh Shivan, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is touted to be a romantic comedy.

The film went on floors in Hyderabad early this year. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is jointly produced by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara in association with Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio.