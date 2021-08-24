'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer: The enemies from the past are back

The first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is out and it brought back the villains from the past. The trailer dropped a day after the trailer allegedly leaked online.

Tom Holland reprises the role of Peter Parker and Spider-Man in No Way Home.

The trailer begins where we get to know that the identity of Peter Parker as spiderman is revealed. The troubled Peter asks for Dr Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) help in making everyone forget the real identity of Spider Man. Dr Strange casts a spell and enemies from Peter’s past return.

We get to see a glimpse of Dr Octopus (Alfred Molina) along with Jamie Foxx’s Electro. We also hear the Green Goblin’s evil laugh as well.

Zendaya, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei reprise their roles from the previous movie.

Directed by Jon Watts Spider-Man: No Way Home will release on December 17 as a Christmas gift for Marvel fans.