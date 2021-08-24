Sunny Wayne, Ahaana Krishna-starrer 'Pidikittapulli' opts for digital release; teaser out

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 24, 2021 11:27 AM IST Updated: August 24, 2021 11:43 AM IST

The Malayalam film Pidikittapulli, directed by Jishnu Sreekandan is gearing up for an OTT release. The film starring Sunny Wayne and Ahaana Krishna in lead roles will stream on Jio Cinema. 

The movie will release on August 27 and the makers unveiled a teaser video as well.

The 57 seconds video introduces the major characters of the movie and promises to be a comedy thriller.

Baiju Santhosh, Lalu Alex and Saiju Kurup are other major cast of the movie.

Sumesh V Robin has written the screenplay and dialogues. Anjoy Samuel is the director of photography. Bibin Paul Samuel is the editor. P S Jayahari is the music director.

The movie is produced by Jio Studios and Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies.

JioCinema is the subscription video on-demand and streaming service, owned by Reliance Industries Limited. The streaming service is free for all Jio sim users.

