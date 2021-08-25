Aamir Khan's brother Faissal on actor's divorce with Kiran Rao: They know what is best for them

It was recently that Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage. Recently in an interaction with a leading tabloid, Aamir Khan's brother Faissal reacted to to the same.

Faissal told ETimes, "I cannot give them any advice. My marriage didn't work out, so I am no one to comment on anyone's personal life. They know what is best for them."

Faissal was known to have shared a tumultuous relationship with Aamir in the past. But now things are sorted.

"Everything is okay between us. As an individual I take my own decisions. I am not a director who doesn't know what he has made. I have given my best and my producers have helped me with it. God's and the audience's verdict remains to be seen,"he said when asked about his equation with Aamir.

For the unversed, Faissal was involved with a legal tussle with his family and had alleged that they had kept him 'under house arrest' for a year because they felt that he 'was depressed and had paranoid schizophrenia'. Later, he had moved court when he was asked by his family to give up his signatory rights. He had claimed that his family members had spread rumours about his mental health.

Meanwhile, Faissal is all set to make a comeback in showbiz with his upcoming directorial project Faactory in which he also essays the lead role.