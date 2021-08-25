Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently shooting for ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam's period drama Ponniyin Selvan. A pic which claims to have been leaked from the film sets is now doing the rounds on social media.

In the pic, Aishwarya Rai looks ethereal as can be seen in an orange silk saree with heavy jewellery.

Several fan pages shared the photo online.

The movie will see Ash along with a host of stars.

The historical drama features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in lead roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi appear in supporting roles.

Ponniyin Selvan is a Tamil period drama, written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, and Allirajah Subaskaran for Lyca Productions.