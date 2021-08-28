Vijay Sethupathi, Sundeep Kishan's next film titled 'Michael'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 28, 2021 08:46 AM IST

Actors Vijay Sethupathi and Sundeep Kishan will be seen together in an action-packed film. The movie's title has been announced as 'Michael' on Friday.

Sundeep will be seen playing the titular role in the film. The announcement of the title and the poster was made on producer Suniel Narang's birthday.

The poster sees Sundeep's one hand in a handcuff, while he holds brass knuckles in another hand. There is blood all over his shirt and hands. The poster gives an impression that 'Michael' is going to be an action extravaganza and it features first-of-its-kind action.

RELATED ARTICLES

Directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, the film will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout