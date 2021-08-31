Annabelle Sethupathi trailer: Vijay Sethupathi, Taapsee in horror comedy

After the first look poster, the makers of Annabelle Sethupathi unveiled the trailer of the film by Mohanlal, Suriya and Venkatesh in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, respectively.

Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu, the almost 3-minutes video promises to be a horror comedy. The video introduces King Veera Sethupathi, who built a palace for his beloved Annabelle in 1948. What happens to the palace when it becomes a haunted house in 2021 forms the crux of the story.

Taapsee will play a dual role - that of a queen and a modern-day burglar.

Directed by Deepak Sundarajan, the film will release on Disney+Hotstar on September 17.

It is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram under Passion Studios.