Can't imagine my life without you: Dulquer Salmaan wishes wife Amaal on birthday

Dulquer Salmaan had a lovely birthday wish for his better half. The actor took to Instagram on Saturday to wish his wife Amaal on her birthday.

Sharing couple of pictures from their family album, Dulquer thanked his wife for being his rock. He stated that even after spending 10 beautiful birthdays with Amaal, he can’t believe his luck to have found a life partner like her.

He wrote, “Happy birthday Am ! It’s been a decade of your birthdays and I still don’t run out of things to write. Heres to us forever posing, to me shooting candid photos of my two fav subjects, to fancying it up at weddings, to having the most adventurous travels, to building homes and our lives together , to always finding each other, no matter how much we grow or spend time apart (sic).”

Calling her the best partner, he added, “I can’t imagine a life without my rock, my partner, my baby momma, my confidence and my security. Thank you for coming into my life and giving it purpose and meaning. For making all my dreams come true. For entertaining every ambitious plan. For settling my every insecurity and fear. You are my mind muscle. My mental core ! Here’s celebrating you ! Happy birthday baby ! I love you long time! #AnnualAmAppreciation #unlimitedlifeplan #subscribedforever #dQnA #dQnAnM #itsalovestory #iaskedyousaidyes #westillherebaby #mushisamusht (sic).”

A few others including Prithviraj, Supriya and Nazriya too shared birthday wish for her.

Kunchacko Boban too shared a lovely pic of his wife Priya with Amaal.

Dulquer Salmaan married Amaal Sufia on December 22, 2011. It was a “love-cum-arranged” marriage as Dulquer said during an interview with a news portal. The couple are parents to daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan, who was born on May 5, 2017.