Seema Biswas' Malayalam movie 'Idam' to be screened on Neestream

Seema Biswas' Malayalam movie 'Idam' will be releasing on Neestream from September 4. The film's screenplay and direction is by Jaya Rose Raj, who also doubles up as the producer.

The film moves on from the 70th birthday of the protagonist when her sons decide to sell the ancestral property and further depicts the events unfolding thereafter.

Focus is set on the loneliness faced by old people, especially women, in modern society. The film also introspects the conflicts faced by an old woman, tossed between love, selflessness and will.

Seema Biswas, Harish Perady and Anil Nedumangad are in the lead roles. Editing is by Manoj Kannoth, while cinematography is by Pratap P Nair.

Earlier Seema Biswas won the best actress award at the Ottawa India Film Festival in Canada in June.

The film, shot in Thiruvananthapuram, had its world premiere at the New York Film Festival in May 2019 and was later screened at the New Jersey Film Festival.