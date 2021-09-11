Annaatthe motion poster: Rajinikanth back in his mass action avatar

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 11, 2021 07:47 AM IST

After revealing the first look, the makers of Annaatthe dropped the motion poster of the much-awaited movie. As expected, the motion poster suggested that Rajinikanth is back with his mass action avatar.

The video begins with Rajinikanth’s punch dialogues with a running car's windows getting shattered. Enters the superstar on a bike with a machete in hand and the car blasts.

Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar, Prakash Raj and Meena in important roles. The film was set to release in theatres on Pongal. However, it was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED ARTICLES

The makers have now confirmed the film to be a Diwali release i.e. On November 4.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film’s music is composed by D Imman.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout