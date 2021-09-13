Ajay Devgn to appear on 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'

Actor Ajay Devgn will soon be seen on popular adventure show 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' with adventurer and survivalist Bear Grylls.

The show, which airs on Discovery channel, had earlier featured actors Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth.

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared with Grylls on the show 'Man vs Wild'.

According to the channel, the episode will be shot in Maldives and Ajay has left for the shoot on Sunday.

The show focuses on survival skills required when out in the wild without the comforts of technology or human aid.

While the date of the episode's release hasn't been announced yet, it will premiere first on discovery+ app.