Film Critics Awards 2020: The Great Indian Kitchen wins the best film

The Kerala Film Critics Awards 2020 has been announced. The Great Indian Kitchen bagged the award for Best Film at the 45th Kerala Film Critics awards.

Prithviraj and Biju Menon shared the awards for Best Actors while, Surabhi Lakshmi and Samyukta Menon bagged the award for Best Actress.

Sidharth Siva has been declared the best director.

Scriptwriter and director Harikumar has been awarded the Ruby Jubilee Award for their contributions to Malayalam cinema.

Here are the list of major award winners in various categories:

Ruby Jubilee Award: Harikumar

Chalachithra Ratnam Award: KG George

Best Film: The Great Indian Kitchen (awarded to the director, Jeo Baby)

Best Director: Sidharth Siva (Ennivar)

Best Actor: Prithviraj, Biju Menon (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

Best Actress: Surabhi Lakshmi (Jwalamukhi), Samyukta Menon (Aannum Pennum, Wolf, Vellam)

Second Best Film: Vellam

Second Best Actor: Sudheesh (Ennivar)

Second Best Actress: Mamitha Baiju (Kho Kho)

Best Child Artiste: Master Sidharth (Bonami)

Best Scriptwriter: Sachy (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

Best Music Director: M Jayachandran (Sufiyum Sujathayum)

Best Cinematographer: Amal Neerad (Trance)

Most popular film: Sufiyum Sujathayum