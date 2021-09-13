Kannan Thamarakulam remembers Ramesh Valiyasala as an open-minded person

Filmmaker Kannan Thamarakulam still can’t believe that his close friend and actor Ramesh Valiyasala is no more. Ramesh had last acted in the movie titled Varal that is directed by Kannan.

“He had left the sets on September 9 after completing filming his portions. On the next day, he took his own life. I am still in shock,” says Kannan.

Ramesh had called me seeking an opportunity to act in movies. It was the time when Kannan had announced his new movie Virunnu. Later, when the director began filming Varal, he didn’t forget to give a good role for his friend.

“Ramesh was at the location of Varal for three days. He did combination scenes with actor Prakash Raj too. He was really happy and was excited to act in a movie after a long time. He had essayed the role of Kannanmoola Sharath, a politician in the movie. He acted very well. Anoop Menon and I had even commented that it was a great decision to cast him in the role. He left the sets, after embracing me as he was really happy. I don’t understand why he had taken such a drastic step. I am not aware whether he had any financial trouble,” notes Kannan.

The filmmaker revealed that the late actor was saddened by the demise of his first wife. Ramesh, later, married a second time. It was producer Gireesh who had called Kannan and passed the news about Ramesh’s death.

Kannan says that he was so shocked that he couldn’t even move for an hour.

Kannan and Ramesh had been friends for almost two decades. They have known each other since Kannan had been directing TV serials.

“My dear friend, it took an entire day for me to come out of the shock. You would have survived that damned moment had you left the sets without completing my work. I am not in the mood to post an obituary note. Taking one’s own life is not the solution for anything. One should win in life by proudly living in front of everyone. With pain in my heart, I wish that you rest in peace," Kannan wrote paying tributes.

"He had an open mind. But, he never told anyone whether he had any problems. So, no one has any idea about what might have happened. Now, I think that he would have survived that moment if there were a few more scenes left to be shot,” Kannan ends his social media post on a sad note.