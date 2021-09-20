The 'unusual psychopath' bags SIIMA Best Actor in a negative role!

No prizes for guessing as the SIIMA awards 2021 has been declared! What excites a movie buff is the fact that the award for the best actor in a negative role has oscillated back to the hands of Sharaffudeen.

After winning The Best Actor Award in a negative role for Varathan in the year 2018 Sharafudheen has yet again achieved another milestone as he bagged the SIIMA Best Actor in a negative role for “Anjam Pathira” for the year 2020.

The character of an intricate psychopath whose life took a catastrophic turn due to a gruesome incident in his young sister's life and the traumas thereafter were portrayed skillfully by this actor in the movie.

Sharafudheen had been critically contemplated for his comedy roles at the earlier stages of his career but they were all nothing but stepping stones to his later acclaimed roles in movies like “Neeyum Njanum”, “Aarkkariyam” etc. He got his breakthrough to the boulevard of significant characters after executing the conspicuous role of blatant “Josy” in the movie “Varathan”.

After securing the SIIMA award for the Best Actor in a negative role 2020 among doyen nominees like Siddique and Gautham Menon, Sharafudheen’s upcoming projects are worth waiting for as he associates with Rajiv Ravi in “Kuttavum Shikshayum” and Adrishyam” by Zac Harris. "Priyan Ottathil aanu" are the other new projects in pipeline.