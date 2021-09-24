Who is Maral Yazarloo and why Thala Ajith's pic with her is going viral

Thala Ajith is known to be a passionate biker. Ajith was recently in Russia with the Valimai team for the final schedule of the film. After wrapping up the shot, he went on a 10,000 km bike trip across Russia.

Well, it is said that there Ajith met biker Maral Yazarloo and spent quality time with her. He inquired about her trips and how she figured out the logistics.

Ajith's manager had shared a photo of the actor and Maral and wrote, "With Maral Yazarloo. Maral has traveled solo around the world on a motorcycle. She covered 7 continents and 64 countries. Ak met up with her in Delhi to know of her experiences and seek her suggestions to enable plan his motorcycle tour around the world in the coming future (sic)."

A source close to Ajith confirmed that Ajith has been planning to do a world tour on his bike in the coming months.

He took tips from Maral, who has travelled to 64 countries across the seven continents in the world.

Apart from being a biker, Maral Yazarloo is also a fashion designer.

Maral also took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with Thala Ajith. Maral also added that she shared his pictures on her page with his permission and revealed that she didn't know Ajith was a big star before their pictures went viral on social media.

Sharing the photos, Maral wrote, "#Thala BMW motorad contacted me to meet a rider fellow, #AjithKumar and share my experiences and information about the world ride, we msged each other and spoke and fix a time which suits both of us to meet. I learn he is a well known actor in India from south, I never knew how much he is loved till the time our photos gone viral on social media! I usually don’t judge people by their career and professions as I believe we all have different jobs, what makes us different is who we are as a human, and here is for #Thala’s fans, my experience with your favourite actor was great, he is humble, kind, grounded, respectful, soft spoken and a great human and glad to know him, not because he is an actor but because he is a great person and kind. He is not on social media and this clearly shows we need to respect his privacy. Photos been shared here with his permission (sic)."

On work front, Thala Ajith is waiting for the release Valimai which will hit the screens on Pongal next year.