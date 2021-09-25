Prithviraj unveils intriguing teaser of Bhramam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 25, 2021 02:44 PM IST

Ahead of the launch of the highly anticipated thriller Bhramam, Prithviraj shared a teaser of the film. The Malayalam adaptation of Bollywood movie Andhadhun also stars Mamtha Mohandas, Raashi Khanna, and Unni Mukundan in pivotal roles. 

The peppy teaser gives the audience a glimpse of the roller coaster ride of thrills that this narrative promises to be. In the teaser, Prithviraj, a pianist, is seen paving a way for himself in a world filled with twists and turns, facing several obstacles. Raashi plays the role of the musician’s love interest in the film.

For the unversed, Bhramam highlights the life of a pianist who pretends to be blind. His musical journey gets interlaced with suspense, inspiration, confusion, and drama as he gets embroiled in a murder mystery. As the plot thickens and a set of bizarre events unfold, wit and survival create the fabric of the film coupled with the stellar background score composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Directed by Ravi K Chandran, who is also the cinematographer for the film, the Malayalam rendition/remake is produced under the banner of AP International and Viacom18 Studios.

Bhramam premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in India on October 7.

