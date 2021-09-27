From Bhramam to Jai Bhim: Amazon Prime Video unveils the 2021 festive line-up

As the festive fervour envelops India in all its pomp and glory, Amazon Prime Video is here to treat its viewers to a power packed and incredible assortment of titles to enjoy within the comfort of your homes.

Bhramam

The Malayalam remake of Ayushmann Khurrana's blockbuster Andhadhun titled Bhramam will release on October 7, 2021. The movie will star actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead along with Unni Mukundan, Mamta Mohandas, Raashi Khanna and Shankar Panicker.

Sardar Udham Singh

Vicky Kaushal's biopic based on the Indian revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh will mark its entry in October. The Uri actor recently revealed his film's release on the streaming giant through his social media handles. "My heart is filled with love as we bring to you the story of a revolutionary. This October, watch #SardarUdhamOnPrime, @primevideoin (sic)." he wrote.

Dybbuk

Emraan Hashmi is all set to spook the audiences with his official remake of the hit Malayalam film Ezra, titled Dybbuk. Directed by Jayakrishnan, the upcoming horror movie thriller's original saw Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

Udanpirappe

Starring Jyothika and actor-director Sasikumar in the lead roles, and written and directed by filmmaker Era Saravanan, Udanpirappe is the second Tamil film of actor Suriya’s 2D Entertainment‘s four-film deal with Amazon Prime Video.

Jai Bheem

'Jai Bheem' directed by Tha Se Gnanavel stars Suriya in the lead role. Releasing by November, the film is based on a legal battle led by Chandru, in order to bring justice for an Irular tribe woman.

But there’s more to this binge fest. Apart from blockbuster Indian tiles, Amazon Prime Video also brings to its viewers some of the most awaited and talked about international releases like Justin Bieber: Our World- a documentary that offers an inward look into the life of the global music star Justin Bieber, the teen horror drama I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Maradona: Blessed Dream- a special series based on the life of the all-time great football player Diego Armando Maradona on the service. Adding to the list is the Dev Patel starrer The Green Knight, a medieval fantasy retelling of the saga of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.