Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi begins shoot for second schedule of Vikram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 27, 2021 02:18 PM IST

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his social media pages and shared that the team has begun the second schedule.

Tagging all thre actors Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, Lokesh shared a photo of him with Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil from the sets of Vikram. He captioned the pic as, 'Absolute Bliss'.

RELATED ARTICLES

Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Vikram is not a sequel to the 1986 film of the same name.

The story of Vikram has been kept under wraps. Recently, the makers unveiled the first-look poster featuring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

The film is expected to hit the theatres early next year. The technical crew of Vikram consists of composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Girish Gangadharan and editor Philomin Raj.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout