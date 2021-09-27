Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi begins shoot for second schedule of Vikram

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his social media pages and shared that the team has begun the second schedule.

Tagging all thre actors Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, Lokesh shared a photo of him with Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil from the sets of Vikram. He captioned the pic as, 'Absolute Bliss'.

Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Vikram is not a sequel to the 1986 film of the same name.

The story of Vikram has been kept under wraps. Recently, the makers unveiled the first-look poster featuring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

The film is expected to hit the theatres early next year. The technical crew of Vikram consists of composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Girish Gangadharan and editor Philomin Raj.