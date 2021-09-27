Keerthy Suresh asks Prithviraj about mom Menaka's cameo in 'Bhramam', actor hints of more surprises

In a lovely coincidence, popular actress Keerthy Suresh, spotted her mother Menaka Suresh in the teaser of Bhramam that was launched by Amazon Prime Video.

Keerthy pointed out the fact with a screenshot of her mother in one of the scenes from the Bhramam teaser. She tagged her mother Menaka Suresh asking her how did she end up in the movie!

Prithviraj replied to Keerthy's post and wrote that there is more of her prettiness in the film.

For those not in the know, Bhramam highlights the life of a pianist who pretends to be blind. His musical journey gets interlaced with suspense, inspiration, confusion and drama as he gets embroiled in a murder mystery.

As the plot thickens and a set of bizarre events unfold, wit and survival create the fabric of the film coupled with the stellar background score composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Directed by Ravi K Chandran, who is also the cinematographer for the film, the Malayalam version of Bollywood ovie Andhadhun is produced under the banner of AP International and Viacom18 Studios.

Bhramam will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in India on October 7.

