Aishwarya Lakshmi's 'Archana 31 not out' teaser out

A teaser of Malayalam film Archana 31 Notout, starring Aishwarya Lakshmi has been released. Aishawrya plays a school teacher in the film which is expected to be an all-out entertainer.

Ramesh Pisharody and Indrans play other major characters in the film.

The film, directed by Akhil Anilkumar, is produced by Martin Prakkat. Akhil is known for shortfilms like Devika Plus Two Biology and Avittam.

Akhil, Ajay Vijayan and Vivek Chandran have written the script for Archana. Cinematography: Joyyal Joji, Editing: Muhsin and Music: Rajath Prakash.