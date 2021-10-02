Amala Paul celebrates brother's wedding, video is viral

Actor Amala Paul's brother Abhijith Paul has got married. Abhijith Paul, who works in Merchant Navy, tied the knot with Alka Kurien at a recent function attended by their family members and close relative.

Abhijith has appeared in minor roles in a couple of films. Videos of the wedding reception have gone viral. Amala Paul is seen celebrating her brother's big day, all cheered up and dancing in her stunning costumes.

Amala Paul's next projects readying for release are Prithviraj-starrer Aadujeevitham and Tamil thriller Atho Antha Paravai.