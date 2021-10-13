Shriya Saran announces arrival of her baby girl

Actress Shriya Saran and her Russian entrepreneur-husband Andrei Koscheev on Monday revealed that they have become parents for the first time. Shriya, who tied the knot with Koscheev in 2018, took to Instagram and informed her fans that she was pregnant in 2020. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl, their first child together. Shriya’s daughter is currently 9-months-old. Shriya and her husband Andrei Koscheev named their baby Radha.

She took to Instagram and dropped an adorable video with her angel and husband Andrei Koscheev.

While introducing their daughter, Shriya wrote how she and Koscheev had the “most beautiful quarantine". “Hello people, we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine. While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil, our world changed forever… To a world full of adventures, excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life. We are so grateful to God,” she wrote.

She married Andrei Koscheev, a Russian tennis player and entrepreneur based in Barcelona, in 2018. The couple moved to Barcelona and spent the past few years in the Spanish city amid coronavirus-induced lockdown. She moved back to India in August.

On the work front, Shriya will be next seen in ‘RRR’ with Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. The film will release on January 7, 2022.