Will get engaged at the right time: Vicky Kaushal reacts to roka rumours with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been rumoured to be dating each other for some time now. Recently, the Internet was abuzz with chatter that the two actors had a secret ‘roka’ ceremony.

Now, the actor has reacted to the rumours. In an interview with E Times, when asked about rumours of his roka ceremony, Vicky blamed it on the paparazzi and said, "The news was circulated by your friends (laughs). I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come).”

A while ago, Sonam Kapoor's brother and 'Mirziya' actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed their relationship. On a chat show with Zoom, when Harsh Varrdhan was asked which relationship from the film industry does he believe to be true or a PR move? He replied, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true" but quickly added, "Am I going to get in trouble for it?"

Vicky Kaushal is on a high these days as his latest film Sardar Udham is receiving praises from all centres. And Katrina even came to the special screening of Sardar Udham in Mumbai.

Sardar Udham is a biographical film about Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 in Amritsar, by assassinating Michael O'Dwyer in London. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.