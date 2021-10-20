Dulquer Salmaan meets Vijay Sethupathi and 'The Family Man' team

Dulquer Salmaan recently met Vijay Sethupathi and looks like two teams spent some quality time with each other. While Dulquer Salmaan is currently shooting for his third Bollywood film titled Chup: Revenge of the Artist, Vijay Sethupathi is shooting with 'The Family Man' makers Raj & DK.

Dulquer shared the pic which also had Raj & DK and R Balki with Shreya Dhanwanthary.

It needs to mentioned that Chup also stars Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in crucial roles. Looks like the makers had a great time chatting about films and more.

Earlier, Dulquer was spotted in Mumbai as he was heading for the film's shoot.

Touted to be a thriller, the untitled film will release in theatres at the beginning of 2022. This is for the first time, Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt will be sharing screen space.