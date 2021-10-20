Nayattu makes it among India's entries for Oscars shortlist

Martin Prakkat's Nayattu is the official selection from Malayalam for India's entry for Oscars. 14 films have been shortlisted for India's entry to the Academy Awards. Nayattu is joined by other films including Mandela, Sherni, and Sardhar Uddham.

The jury screening process for selecting India's entries for the upcoming Oscar nominations is in progress at Kolkata by the Film Federation of India. Veteran filmmaker Shaji N Karun is the chairman of the jury.

The shortlisted film will be nominated for an Oscar on March 24, 2022.

Last year, Jallikattu, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, was picked as India's official entry to the Oscars. However, it could not find a place on the nomination list in Oscars.

Directed by Martin Prakkat, Nayattu is scripted by Shahi Kabir and stars Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, and Nimisha Sajayan as three police officers. The film is about the cops who gets involved in a murder case.

Recently, the film was named the official selection at the 20th edition of the Swedish International Film Festival (2021) and the 20th edition of the Dhaka International Film Festival (2022).

Martin Prakkat jointly produced it with Ranjith and P Sasidharan's Gold Coin Motion Picture Company.