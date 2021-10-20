Award-winning film 'Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam' gears up for release on SonyLIV, trailer out

A quirky trailer of Senna Hegde’s Malayalam movie 'Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam' is out. The movie is gearing up for its release on SonyLIV.

The film won the 2021 Kerala State Film Awards for the second best film and best story and also gained audience and critics attention at the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala.

Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah has produced the movie under the banner of Pushkar Films.

Anagha Narayanan, Aishwarya Suresh, Ajisha Prabhakaran, Anuroop P, Arpith Hegde, Manoj K U, Renji Kankol, Sajin Cherukayil, Sunil Surya and Unnimaya Nalappadam have given life to the characters in the movie.

The movie is set in Kanhangad in the northern Kasaragod district in Kerala. The trailer sets the mood for the movie and is being talked about for its unique dialect and choice of tone.

The story is penned by Senna Hegde himself and he co-wrote the screenplay with Sreeraj Raveendran, who is also the cinematographer.

Harilal K Rajeev is the editor.

Mujeeb Majeed has scored music for the songs penned by Nidheesh Nadery and Vinayak Sasikumar.