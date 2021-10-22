The trailer of the much-awaited film Jai Bhim, starring Suriya in the lead role has been released. Written and directed by Tha. Se. Gnanavel and also starring Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan, and Lijo Mol Jose in pivotal roles, Jai Bhim has been produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment.

Jai Bhim is a thought-provoking story based on true events that happened in the 1990s in Tamil Nadu. The fast-paced trailer takes us into the life of a hardworking tribal couple, Senggeni and Rajakannu. Their world falls apart when Rajakannu is arrested on false charges and later goes missing from police custody. Sengenni in her efforts to find her husband seeks the help of Advocate Chandru, intensely portrayed by Suriya, who takes it upon himself to unearth the truth and fight all odds to bring justice to the tribal woman.

Co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, Jai Bhim has music by Sean Rolden. The team behind this film also includes DOP SR Kadhir, Editor Philominraj, and Art Director Kadhir.

“When this story was narrated to me, it tugged at my heart strings. The narrative of Jai Bhim represents extraordinary strength and, most importantly, the value of human rights,” said Founder of 2D Entertainment, Producer and lead actor Suriya who essays the role of Advocate Chandru.

“With Jai Bhim, it is my heartfelt wish to reach out to audiences and have them know how the sheer grit and determination of just one man can turn into a movement and how each small step can turn into a big leap,” said Tha.Se. Gnanavel, Director of Jai Bhim.

Set to release globally this Diwali in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on 2 November, 2021, the film is a part of Prime Video India’s festive lineup.