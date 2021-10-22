Post retirement, Rishiraj Singh dons new role in Sathyan Anthikad’s movie

Former DGP Rishiraj Singh is busy learning cinema on the sets of veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad’s latest movie. The untitled movie has Jayaram and Meera Jasmine playing the lead roles. Rishiraj Singh has joined the sets of the movie as an assistant director.

The former police officer reaches the sets in Kochi every day, to learn the nuances of filmmaking. He works with other assistant directors and takes down notes of each shot.

“Cinema has been my dream since my childhood. I watch a movie every day before I go to sleep. After retiring from the service, I began taking cinema more seriously. I got more time to study movies. I had called actor Sreenivasan first. It was he who advised me to learn from an experienced person. He said that Sathyan was the best person for that,” says Rishiraj.

Sreenivasan then called Sathyan and requested him to include Rishiraj too in his team. Meanwhile, Sathyan says that Rishiraj is a keen learner and that was the reason why he included the former police officer in his team of assistant directors.

Rishiraj Singh insists that he would direct a movie only after studying about it in detail. He also added that his first movie would be in Malayalam.