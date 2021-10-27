Amala Paul forays into film production with 'Cadaver'

Amala Paul is the latest actress to make her debut in the production. On her birthday, on Tuesday, the actress took to social media and shared details about the first movie that is going to be bankrolled by her production banner, which is named Amala Paul Productions.

The movie has been titled Cadaver and is touted to be a suspense thriller. Amala Paul had also unveiled the first-look poster of the film which will feature her as a police surgeon who takes charge as the investigating officer. The intense-looking poster has already grabbed eyeballs.

Sharing the poster, she wrote, I've been in the industry as an actress for 12 years,144 months, and 4380 days. It's been such an enriching and rewarding 12 years I've now grown wings to venture into a new line of work. I'm starting my very own production house. It goes without saying, I can bank on each and everyone one of you to support me with this venture. Taking baby steps into this new vertical with Cadaver; A forensic thriller with a police surgeon as the investigating officer.”

Directed by Anoop S Panicker, the film is penned by Abhilash Pillai.

While Aravinnd Singh will be in charge of the cinematography, Lokesh will be handling editing and music will be by Ranjin Raj.