Like Father, Like Son: Ajith's latest pic with son Aadvik goes viral

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 01, 2021 08:10 AM IST

Thala Ajith is known for his bike craze. Now, it seems his son too is following his footsteps.

Ajith's publicist took to Twitter on Sunday and shared the latest pic of the star with his little son. Sharing the photo, Suresh Chandra wrote, "The future riding companion? (sic)."

Ajith's photo with his son Aadvik is now doing the rounds on social media. While Ajith is fondly known as Thala by his fans, his son is being called as Kutty Thala by the fans.

Aadvik Ajith was born on March 2, 2015. Ajith and Shalini got married in 2000 and have a 7-year old daughter Anoushka, who was born January 3, 2008.

Of late, Ajith has been travelling on his superbike for almost a month. From his visit to Amritsar and the Wagah border, Ajith's travel pic had gone viral where can was een wearing proper bike gear during his trip.

