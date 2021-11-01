'I quit drinking years back'! #SupportJoju trends online after protest on Kochi road

“I am not against any party nor I have nothing against their protest.” This is how actor Joju George commented on the protest organised by the Congress party against the fuel price hike in Kochi. The protest during a peak time led to a massive traffic block. Like other motorists Joju too was stuck and joined them in raising their concerns.

Joju looked agitated and spoke vehemently against the roadblock with anger palpable in his words and gestures. While the Congress actvists called Joju's act as a publicity stunt, netizens have come forward in favour of the act. Many social media users have applauded the actor for taking a stand and have started trending the hashtag #SupportJoju.

“What Joju has done is absolutely right,” wrote a user while another mentioned, “It's a shame how they are unnecessarily dragging the actor for unwanted controversies.”

A local Congress leader claimed Joju was drunk.

Meanwhile, talking to media, Joju responded to the allegations and stated that he had stopped drinking 5 years back. On being accused of behaving badly with a woman, Joju said, “I am someone who values women and respects them. I didn't talk to any women. One can check the visuals if I did something bad,” he clarified.

He further added, “I don't think I have done anything wrong. All I say that it's not right to protest by blocking the public road.”

Joju has filed a complaint against the protesters for damaging his vehicle.

Joju was on his way for a film discussion with director AK Sajan when he witnessed the block on Vytilla-Edapally road.

On the workfront, his movie Star is currently running in theatres.