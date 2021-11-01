RRR teaser gives a glimpse of Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR

The teaser of SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus 'RRR,' has been released. Starring an ensemble cast, the 40-seconds teaser shows big stars like Alia Bhatt, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn.

The teaser features intense action sequences, explosions and more. Ram Charan is seen in the role of a police officer. Without a single dialogue, the action-packed teaser shows Rajamouli's grans visuals.

Set in pre-independence India, the film is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

The project is helmed by SS Rajamouli, who was also the mastermind behind the record-breaking 'Baahubali' series.

The film is all set for a theatrical release on January 7, 2022 world over.