Deranged mastermind or accidental conman? Dulquer Salmaan in Kurup trailer is impressive

The trailer of Dulquer Salmaan's much-anticipated film 'Kurup' has been released online in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Starring Dulquer and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles, the film is directed by Srinath Rajendran. Taking to his Instagram handle, Dulquer shared a poster announcing the release of the film's trailer.

Along with it, he added the caption, "Kurup, India's longest hunted fugitive. Deranged mastermind? Accidental conman? Find out on 12 November in cinemas worldwide."

The trailer opens with a police officer getting a call from a man posing as an informant. When the officer tells him that the officer he’s looking for, Krishnadas, is out in Bhopal looking for Kurup, the man, in return introduces himself as Kurup.

We also see how Kurup is enrolled in the Indian Air Force (IAF) under the name Gopalakrishna Kurup and later is even heard discussing about claiming a life insurance in his name.

The nearly two-minute-long trailer gives glimpses into the world of crime, drawing inspiration from the real-life of Sukumara Kurup.

Other members of the cast include Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne and Bharath Niwas. Produced by Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainments, the film is set for its theatrical release on November 12.