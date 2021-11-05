Family of Chacko, the man who was murdered by Kurup, watches Dulquer Salmaan-starrer

Malayam movie lovers are eagerly awaiting the release of Dulquer Salman starrer Kurup. Sukumara Kurup, the notorious criminal who is still absconding, has once again become a topic of discussion in the state. The songs and the teaser of the movie have generated curiosity among the audience. The family of Chacko, the man who was murdered by Kurup, recently watched the movie. His son Jithin shared his reactions to Manorama News.com after watching the movie.

"All the misunderstandings and apprehensions I had about the movie have been cleared," Jithin said.

“We had been curious since the teaser of the movie got released. The director of the movie Sreenath had called us and explained how he intended to film the portions where the character of Kurup is shown. He told us how the events that had happened years ago would be portrayed in the film. He even promised that he would let us watch the film when the shooting got over. Later, he showed the outline. That is when we understood how things were portrayed in the film and I didn’t find anything objectionable. Now, they have showed us the movie after completing all the works. To be honest, I could understand the reality behind all that happened, only when I watched the movie,” Jithin stated.

Chacko was murdered when his wife was six months pregnant. Jithin says that no one in the family had spoken to him about that incident as he grew up. “I do not ask anything to my mother. It was from newspaper reports that I had got some information. However, after watching this film, I realized that there wasn’t any truth in those reports. We understood the reality and the people should know the truth. We are happy that the audience too would realize the truth. We were able to know some shocking realities,” Jithin said after watching Kurup.

Jithin confesses that the family was upset when they learned that Dulquer Salman was playing the role of Kurup as they admire the actor a lot. But, they are relieved now after watching the movie.

“Dulquer has done complete justice to that role. My mother hasn’t watched the movie yet,” he added.

If Kurup is alive today, he would be 74 years old.

The movie Kurup was to release on May 2021. However, due to COVID-19 second wave lockdown the release was postponed. Now, it is scheduled to release in theatres on November 12.

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup also stars Sobhita Dhulipala , Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne and Bharath Niwas. The script is by Jithin K Jose, Daniell Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind.