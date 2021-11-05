Mohanlal, wife Suchithra celebrate Diwali with Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata in Dubai

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 05, 2021 03:32 PM IST Updated: November 05, 2021 03:39 PM IST

This year, actor Mohanlal's Diwali was all the more cheerful as his wife Suchithra too had accompanied him in his celebrations with Sanjay Dutt's family.

Looks like the two families had a great time together, bonded by the festive spirit.

Mohanlal posted pictures of himself celebrating the festival of lights with Sanjay Dutt and his friend Sameer Hamsa. “Diwali with Sanju Baba,” he captioned the pic.

In a few other pics, that is doing the rounds on social media one can spot Maanayata and Suchithra in their festive outfits.

Last year too, Mohanlal had celebrated Diwali with Sanjay Dutt.

Meanwhile, on work front, Mohanlal has wrapped up the shoot of Shaji Kailas' 'Alone'.

Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Yash-starring film 'KGF: 2'.

