Climax twist again? Marakkar likely to release in theatres

Priyadarshan's magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, starring Mohanlal in the title role, is likely to have a theatrical release. Recently, the producer Antony Perumbavoor had confirmed that the film would be released on an OTT platform after his attempts to make a deal with theatre owners failed.

Now, sources say that a collective of 150 theatres have started talks with the producers to get the film released on the big screen. The producers will have to amend the agreement with the OTT platform for this.

Usually films that release in theatres are allowed to stream in OTT platforms after 42 days. In Marakkar's case, the theatre owners, who have initiated talks with the producers, are ready to send the film to the OTT platform much before that period, sources said. The Film Chamber has given the nod for this.

The theatre owners will request the government's permission to increase the number of screenings during Christmas. All the associations of theatre owners are of the opinion that crowds could be drawn to the cinemas only with big budget releases.