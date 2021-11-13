'Churuli' to stream on SonyLIV on November 19

The much-awaited Lijo Jose Pellissery movie, Churuli, is gearing up for an OTT release.

Churuli, starring Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinay Forrt, Joju George and Jaffer Idukki in the lead, will be released on SonyLIV on November 19.

"A few people who go in search of a man named Mayiladuparambil Joy, get trapped in a terrifying time loop in this sci-fi/horror tale of insanity, fear and 'aliens'?,” SonyLIV tweeted, announcing the released date of the movie.

Touted to be a science fiction thriller, the movie has been screened at various film festivals, including Tokyo International Film Festival.

Churuli was reportedly was shot in 19 days last year. Before Churuli, director Lijo Jose worked on the critically acclaimed Malayalam film Jallikattu.