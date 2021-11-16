IFFK to be held in February, documentary & short film festival in December

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 16, 2021 05:45 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) that is usually held in November-December will take place between February 4 and 11, informed Minister for Culture, Saji Cherian on Tuesday.

The 26th edition of the festival will be inaugurated at the Nishagandhi Auditorium in the capital at 6 pm by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

IFFK that began in 1996 is hosted by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy on behalf of the Department of Cultural Affairs of the state government.

RELATED ARTICLES

Minister Cherian said that the state government had managed to host the festival even during the COVID-19 pandemic. "We intend to host the next edition in all its glory," he said.

The eight-day festival will have 12 theatres as venues. Besides, the 13th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) that was postponed from July, will be held between December 9 and 14.

The four halls of Ariesplex SL Cinemas will screen the IDSFFK. CM Vijayan will inaugurate it at Audi 1 on December 9. The festivals will be held in adherence to the COVID protocol, the state government informed.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout