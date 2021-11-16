IFFK to be held in February, documentary & short film festival in December

Thiruvananthapuram: The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) that is usually held in November-December will take place between February 4 and 11, informed Minister for Culture, Saji Cherian on Tuesday.

The 26th edition of the festival will be inaugurated at the Nishagandhi Auditorium in the capital at 6 pm by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

IFFK that began in 1996 is hosted by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy on behalf of the Department of Cultural Affairs of the state government.

Minister Cherian said that the state government had managed to host the festival even during the COVID-19 pandemic. "We intend to host the next edition in all its glory," he said.

The eight-day festival will have 12 theatres as venues. Besides, the 13th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) that was postponed from July, will be held between December 9 and 14.

The four halls of Ariesplex SL Cinemas will screen the IDSFFK. CM Vijayan will inaugurate it at Audi 1 on December 9. The festivals will be held in adherence to the COVID protocol, the state government informed.