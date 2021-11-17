Jai Bhim controversy: Suriya's residence in Chennai gets police protection

Armed police has been placed at actor Suriya's residence after the actor faced several threats over the Jai Bhim movie controversy. As of now, five police personnel are deployed with arms outside his house in T Nagar.

Suriya's Jai Bhim has landed in controversy as he received legal notice from Vanniyar Sangam along with his, banner, director and Amazon Prime Videos for tarnishing the image of their community.

Nagapattinam district secretary of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Sithamalli Pazhani Saamy also announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh to those who attacked the actor.

Apart from demanding public apology, the Sangam also demanded Rs 5 crore as damages.

Vetrimaran comes out in support of Suriya

Stating that Suriya was the one star who was redefining stardom, National Award-winning Tamil director Vetrimaran on Thursday expressed his support for Suriya and his just-released film 'Jai Bhim'.

Taking to Twitter, Vetrimaran said, "No one can be made to feel lesser for doing the right thing."

He went on to say, "The commitment of director T J Gnanavel to make this film to let the world know the plight of the victims and Suriya's constant efforts towards social justice, on and offscreen is truly inspiring.#JaiBhim"

Stating that it was only natural that these films cause angst amongst those who did not want the status quo to change, the director posted the hashtag #WeStandWithSuriya.

Further, he went on to say that films that question the inequalities and injustices of a society too are weapons towards social justice. "We stand by the whole team of #JaiBhim," he said.

Vetrimaran hasn't been the only one to express support for Suriya. The entire Tamil film industry seems to have rallied behind the actor in his stand-off with the PMK, over the latter's allegations that the film 'Jai Bhim' had deliberately showcased the Vanniyar community in poor light.