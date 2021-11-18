Hridayam teaser introduces 'a special someone'

Hridayam teaser is out and going by the video it seems the love story will take one for an emotional ride. Hridayam opens with Kalyani Priyadarshan asking Pranav Mohanlal if he was romantically involved with someone. She asks, “Was there anyone special?” And soon we are taken to a nostalgic ride giving us glimpse of his college days and his romantic interest, played by Darshana Rajendran.

“Really happy to share the official teaser of my son’s upcoming film #Hridayam… Hope you all enjoy it as much as I did! (sic),” wrote Mohanlal, while sharing the teaser on social media platforms.

Written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, the film will release in cinemas in January.

Produced under the banner of Merryland Cinemas, Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director while Viswajith Odukkathil is the cinematographer.