Korean stars Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon to get married, expecting first baby

South Korean actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon is all set to get married as the couple is expecting their first baby together.

Announcing the news of their wedding, the stars' agency shared that Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon’s wedding will be held in a private ceremony next year on January 22 in Seoulattended.

The agency also confirmed reports of Park Shin Hye’s pregnancy.

Meanwhile, the parents-to-be couple penned down letters to their fans and shared the good news on their fan cafes. Park Shin Hye wrote, “Hello. It’s Park Shin Hye. It’s getting colder these days. I’m curious if everyone’s doing healthy and well."

She continued “A few days ago, I was cleaning my house and found the my contract with my first agency 20 years ago. I was in the 6th grade of elementary school and became an actress in my second year of middle school. In the blink of an eye, 18 years have passed. I felt that time really flies.”

“Many people were with me during my childhood, and it’s thanks to all of your love and support that I was able to grow into an actress who can show her various sides in several productions. Many times I was happy in front of the camera, but whenever I had a hard time, it was my fans who gave me great strength and courage. Each of your words of encouragement made me get back up and stand in front of the camera.”

“So I’m very nervous to be sharing this news today, and on one hand, I’m worried that you might be very surprised by this sudden news. But I still wanted to tell all of you first. I am getting married with the person I have been in a relationship with for a long time. He has been a source of support for a long time and embraced all of the shortcomings of the person Park Shin Hye, and I would like to begin a life as a married couple with him.”

“And though I am cautious to say this as it is very early on, I was blessed with a baby. I wanted to tell you before anyone else. I will show you a positive side after I start a family as well.Thank you for supporting my lacking self with your love. It will take some time, but I will work hard to return as a great actress soon so that you don’t have to wait too long. Please stay healthy until then, and I will close my letter here” she added.

On the other hand, Choi Tae Joon’s letter read, “With a trembling heart, I am writing this post to share some news that I would like you to know first before anyone else. I’ve exchanged various emotions with and maintained a meaningful relationship with someone for a long time. She is like a savior to me who taught me without words to smile brightly when I’m happy and to cry out loud when I’m sad. Now, we would like to make our marriage vows and let this love that I’m grateful for bear fruit."

Park Shin Hye and Choi Joon Tae have been dating since 2017 and the couple went public with their relationship in March 2018.

